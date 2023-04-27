Greece to allow pets into more than 120 archaeological sites

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s culture ministry says pets will soon be allowed into more than 120 archaeological sites across the country, although not in some of the top tourist draws such as the Acropolis in Athens. Current rules stipulate that only guide dogs for disabled visitors can enter archaeological sites. In its announcement Thursday, the ministry did not specify when the new regulations would be implemented. Pets will be allowed into specific sites provided they are kept on a short leash, or carried by their owners in a pouch or a pet carrying case. Owners will also need to show their pet’s health certificate for it to be allowed entry.

