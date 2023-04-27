Fox ratings tumble in Tucker Carlson slot after his firing

NEW YORK (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of Fox News viewers are reacting to Tucker Carlson’s firing by abandoning the network in his old time slot — at least temporarily. Fox had 1.33 million viewers in the 8 p.m. Eastern hour on Wednesday, down 56% from the 3.05 million that Carlson had on the same day a week ago. Meanwhile, Eric Bolling at the conservative alternative Newsmax has seen his audience shoot up. Bolling had 510,000 viewers on Wednesday, compared to 168,000 on the previous Wednesday. It’s reminiscent of Fox’s slump among viewers who are angry at the network’s coverage of election night 2020. But that anger proved only temporary, and viewers later returned.

