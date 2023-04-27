‘Fatal Attraction’ series attempts to balance affair blame

Joshua Jackson and Lizzy Caplan star in a retelling of “Fatal Attraction” for Paramount+ based on the 1987 film that starred Michael Douglas and Glenn Close. While the eight-episode show still has the shocks and thrills of the movie, the actors believe this version depicts consequences for Jackson’s Dan Gallagher character and brings up mental health issues with Caplan’s character, Alex Forrest. Jackson says a straight remake wouldn’t fly today, and “the lack of consequence” for Dan is unacceptable in 2023. “Fatal Attraction” debuts April 30 on Paramount+.

