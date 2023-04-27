Ex-Minneapolis officer pleads guilty after fatal chase

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former Minneapolis police officer has pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide after a police pursuit led to the death of another driver. Brian Cummings reached a plea deal Thursday in the July 2021 death of 40-year-old Leneal Frazier, of St. Paul. The deal calls for Cummings to serve up to a year in the county workhouse with a probation term of three to five years. If he violates probation, he could face up to four years in prison. Prosecutors said Cummings was chasing a suspected carjacker at speeds that reached 100 mph when he ran a red light and hit a car driven by Frazier, who died at the scene.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.