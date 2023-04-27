Dense Fog Advisory in effect in coastal areas Thursday morning, mild to warm temperatures

Happy Thursday! The fog is a lot thicker this morning. There is an advisory in effect across the coastal region.

The Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the entire coastal area from San Luis Obispo County, all the way through Ventura County. There will be very low visibility, which will create dangerous driving conditions. This expires at 9 a.m. this morning. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

Warmer and drier than normal conditions with breezy northeast to northwest winds at times expected across valleys and mountains. Coastal areas will remain mild with persistent low clouds and local dense fog. Mild to warm temps are expected across the region.

The low clouds should diminish in the afternoon, but it should return in the evening and overnight. There is a slight increase of onshore flow, bringing temperature a bit lower in the coastal area, but will still be mild. The interior and valley areas will be a lot warmer because of the high pressure impacting this part of the region.