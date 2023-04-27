2 US Army helicopters crash in Alaska on training flight

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska (AP) — Two military helicopters have crashed in Alaska returning from a training flight, the second accident involving U.S. Army helicopters in the state this year. A spokesperson for the U.S. Army Alaska says each helicopter carried two people but could not immediately provide any other information about the condition of those involved. The U.S. Army Alaska says first responders were at the site of Thursday’s crash near Healy, Alaska. The AH-64 Apache helicopters were from Fort Wainwright, based near Fairbanks. Officials say the incident is under investigation, and more details will be released when they become available.

