What’s in the GOP bill to lift debt limit, cut spending

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans are pushing their top priorities in a bill to raise the debt limit. The GOP bill coming up for a vote in the House would suspend the federal debt limit through March 31 and allow the government to issue up to $1.5 trillion in debt. It would also roll back many of President Joe Biden’s policies, repealing tax credits for clean energy, ending student debt relief and clawing back unspent funds from the COVID-19 pandemic. The bill has virtually no chance of becoming law, but Republicans hope it will force Biden to the negotiating table on the debt limit.

