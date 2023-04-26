Va. man pleads to terror charge after doing time in Pakistan

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia man who traveled to Pakistan with four friends nearly 15 years ago seeking to engage in holy war has pleaded guilty to a terrorism charge, But the defendant, Ramy Zamzam, is likely to receive only a 1-day jail sentence. The guilty plea Wednesday from Zamzam comes after he and his friends spent nearly 13 years in a Pakistani prison after their arrest there in 2009. Rather than seek additional jail time, U.S. prosecutors are recommending a 1-day jail term, coupled with 20 years of supervised release. Zamzam and one other co-defendant who is also likely to get a 1-day jail term will be formally sentenced in August. A third who has suffered mental health issues is likely to have his case dismissed, and the remaining two are still in Pakistan.

