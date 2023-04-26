UN says at least 55 migrants drowned in shipwreck off Libya

CAIRO (AP) — A rubber boat carrying dozens of Europe-bound migrants has sunk off the coast of Libya and at least 55 people drowned, including women and children. The International Organization for Migration said the disaster took place on Tuesday. The boat was carrying at least 60 migrants and had set off from the coastal town of Garabouli, east of Libya’s capital, Tripoli. The IOM says five migrants survived the shipwreck and were brought back to shore by the Libyan coast guard. It was not immediately clear what happened to the vessel in this latest tragedy on the Mediterranean Sea, a key route for migrants.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.