Taylor Swift fans show support for fan killed by a drunken driver after Houston concert

Taylor Swift fans have rallied in support of a fellow fan who was killed early Saturday after leaving Swift’s Houston concert.

Jacob Lewis, 20, was hit and killed by a drunken driver after The Eras Tour show at NRG Stadium in Houston on Friday night.

A GoFundMe was created for Lewis and as of Wednesday afternoon, more than 8,000 “Swifties” have donated more than $125,000.

Most are donating $13, which is known to fans as Swift’s favorite number.

Karyn and Steve Lewis, Jacob’s parents, told CNN that the money donated will go toward a scholarship for theater students in the Katy, Texas, area.

“If we could have him back that would be our choice but that’s not an option so we need to move forward and do what we can do to support others,” Steve told CNN.

Lewis started musical theater as early as 6th grade and was in anywhere from three to four plays a year, so it was important to the family to give back to other thespians as that’s what he would have wanted, the Lewises said.

Lewis attended the April 21 show with his sister, April Bancroft, after she gifted him the tickets for Christmas.

After the show, the two were driving northbound on the Southwest Freeway when the vehicle became disabled. He exited the vehicle to push it from behind, according to a news release from the Houston Police Department.

Another car traveling on the freeway struck Lewis and the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle has been charged with a felony of driving intoxicated and failure to stop and render aid.

Despite the tragedy, the Lewises are glad that Jacob and April could enjoy the show as their last experience together. “They had a great time, they dressed up for it and really enjoyed the show,” Steve said.

The Lewises described Jacob as a supportive, happy person who “gave the best hugs.”

“Jacob was able to shine and spread happiness to everyone he met,” April told CNN. “He figured out a different way to let each person have a special connection with him. He was so talented beyond belief and sadly will never get to shine the way he was supposed to.”

Jacob was always working on perfecting his talents in theater and even got accepted into the music program at Sam Houston State University last week.

“We’ve gotten support from people who don’t even know us and now we’re able to honor him in a special way,” Steve said.

CNN has reached out to Swift’s team for comment.

