Russia expelling 10 Norwegian diplomats in tit for tat move

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway says ten of its diplomats in Moscow have been ordered to leave Russia, in “an act of revenge” for Oslo’s move this month to expel 15 Russian diplomatic staff for alleged spying. The Russian Foreign Ministry said other measures in response to “unfriendly actions by Oslo,” including restrictions on hiring Russian personnel for the Norwegian diplomatic missions, will be taken. On April 13, Norway expelled 15 Russian diplomats, saying they were suspected of spying while working at the Russian Embassy in Oslo. Wednesday’s move comes a day after neighboring Sweden expelled five Russian Embassy employees.

