Protests for disabled rights in France before Paris Olympics

PARIS (AP) — People in France with disabilities have protested by showing how difficult and frustrating it is for them to travel alone by train into Paris. The demonstration in a town on the outskirts of the French capital on Wednesday delivered a rebuke of government inertia before the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. A worker for a disability rights organization got out of a wheelchair and shuffled with help down and then up two flights of stairs to catch a train to the station that connects to the only fully accessible Metro line in Paris. Other protesters had to stay behind because their electric-powered wheelchairs were too bulky to be carried to the Paris-bound train platform.

