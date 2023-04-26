Poland: prosecutors open probe into opposition leader Tusk

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish prosecutors have opened an investigation into alleged abuse of power by opposition leader Donald Tusk when he was prime minister a decade ago. Critics of the ruling authorities have described the move announced Tuesday as politically motivated due to its timing ahead of elections later this year. The Warsaw prosecutor’s office says it is opening the investigation on behalf of a Polish businessman who alleges that Tusk abused his power by forcing him to stop importing coal from Russia.

