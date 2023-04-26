North Dakota governor vetoes 1 library bill, signs another

North Dakota’s governor vetoed a bill Wednesday that would have required the state’s librarians under threat of criminal penalty to screen sexually explicit materials from children. But Republican Gov. Doug Burgum signed another bill barring explicit materials from the children’s sections of local and school libraries. The Senate swiftly voted to override the veto though a similar House override vote would be needed if the bill were to become law without Burgum’s approval. Burgum said the vetoed bill would put a big and expensive burden on hundreds of libraries to review materials they’ve already screened for age appropriateness. He said the other bill keeping explicit material out of children’s sections was “common sense.”

By TRISHA AHMED Associated Press/Report for America

