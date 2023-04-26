Microsoft opens top cloud data processing hub in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Microsoft and Poland’s officials say that the IT giant has launched a top-notch hub for cloud data storage and processing in central Poland. The cloud region, which is part of Microsoft’s $1 billion IT transformation plan for Poland, consists of three separate physical locations around Warsaw. Microsoft says it will give businesses fast and reliable access to cloud services, accelerating the digitization of the economy and strengthening resilience and data security. Poland is among the countries with the highest IT presence in its public sphere, with many services being available on the internet or through mobile devices.

