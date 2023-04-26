Mexico’s president admits he briefly fainted due to COVID-19

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president has acknowledged he did “briefly faint” over the weekend before he was diagnosed with COVID-19, something his spokesman had previously denied. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Wednesday that his doctors had been concerned enough to administer a liter of rehydration fluids. He said in a videotaped chat from the National Palace in Mexico City_ where he lives and is isolating _ that doctors wanted to fly him back to the capital in a stretcher. López Obrador had been on a working tour of the Yucatan peninsula Sunday when he tested positive for the coronavirus, his third bout of COVID-19.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.