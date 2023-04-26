Man killed in petroleum plant blast was also wrestling coach

LEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a man killed in an explosion at a suburban Chicago petroleum refinery was working at the plant as a contractor and was also a high school wrestling coach. The Will County Coroner’s office says 25-year-old Dru Worker of Homewood, Illinois, died in Tuesday morning’s explosion at Seneca Petroleum Co. in Lemont. The Will County Sheriff’s Office says Worker was pronounced dead at the scene after an asphalt tank apparently exploded. A second person suffered minor injuries in the blast, which was followed by a fire. Both were working at the refinery as employees of M&J Industrial Services. Several agencies are investigating the explosion, including the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

