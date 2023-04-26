Kingsolver, O’Farrell among Women’s Prize fiction finalists

LONDON (AP) — An Appalachian update on Charles Dickens and a tale told by a dolphin are among six finalists for the prestigious Women’s Prize for Fiction. American writer Barbara Kingsolver’s “Demon Copperhead” and U.K. novelist Laline Paull’s “Pod” are among the contenders announced Wednesday for the 30,000 pound ($37,000) award. The list also includes three debut novels: Northern Ireland love story “Trespasses” by Irish writer Louise Kennedy; “Fire Rush, by Britain’s Jacqueline Crooks; and “Black Butterflies” by Britain’s Priscilla Morris. Founded in 1996, the prize is open to female English-language writers from any country. The winner will be unveiled June 14 at a ceremony in London.

