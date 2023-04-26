Kansas City ready for NFL draft spotlight on Union Station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bryce Young wrapped up in a blanket, fighting off the cold on a crisp morning in downtown Kansas City, where 24 hours later he is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft. All around the Alabama quarterback, workers in hard hats and publicists and myriad others hurried about Wednesday, putting the last touches on the league’s second-biggest spectacle behind only the Super Bowl. The city is hosting the draft just two months after the Chiefs celebrated their third Lombardi Trophy with a parade that also ended at Union Station.

