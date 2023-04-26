Italy’s Meloni urges quick start of Ukraine’s EU entry talks
By GIADA ZAMPANO
Associated Press
ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni has urged European allies to accelerate negotiations leading to Ukraine’s access to the European Union. She spoke as Rome on Wednesday hosted a bilateral conference on the reconstruction of the war-torn country, attended by hundreds of Italian and Ukrainian businesses. “The future of Ukraine must include an always wider capacity of integrating with European dynamics and institutions,” Meloni said, holding joint statements with Ukraine’s prime minister on the sidelines of the conference.