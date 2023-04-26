Germany: Van carrying 29 Syrians flees, hits police car

BERLIN (AP) — Police say a van carrying 29 people from Syria pushed a patrol car off the road as officers tried to stop the vehicle near Germany’s border with Poland. No one was hurt. Federal police said off-duty officers noticed the van weaving through traffic and nearly causing an accident near Goerlitz on Tuesday evening. They noticed that there appeared to be people inside. Police tried to stop the van as it headed westward. A patrol car was pushed off the road and its right side damaged, while the van came to a halt and the driver tried to flee on foot.

