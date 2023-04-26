German company sells heat pump business to US firm Carrier

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s Viessmann Group is selling its business with heat pumps, viewed as a key technology in making heating more climate-friendly, to Florida-based Carrier Global Corp. as part of a 12 billion-euro ($13.2 billion) deal. The two companies announced the sale late Tuesday. It comes as Germany is putting into place plans to phase out gas and oil heating systems as a way to curb global warming. Germany’s vice chancellor says the the government will examine the deal. A senior opposition lawmaker said that the government’s policies were leading to “a sell-off of the German heat pump.” Viessmann says the two the two sides agreed to rule out layoffs for three years. Its climate division has about 11,000 employees.

