Future of Pride event in Massachusetts town still uncertain

The future of a Pride event that included a drag show in a small Massachusetts town remains up in the air after town officials held another vote on whether to allow the event. The North Brookfield select board voted Tuesday to rescind a previous vote to deny a permit for the Rural Justice Network’s “Small Town Pride Day” because it included a drag show. The board then immediately took another vote, with one member approving the event and two abstaining, meaning the motion failed. Board Chair Jason Petraitis said the town can’t stop the event from happening. The Rural Justice Network said it is trying to figure out the next move.

