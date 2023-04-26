Florida man gets prison term for role in attack on Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to four years and two months in federal prison for attacking police officers during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Court records show that 27-year-old Christian Matthew Manley was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Washington, D.C. He pleaded guilty in November to assaulting, resisting and impeding law enforcement while using a dangerous weapon. A criminal complaint says Manley was captured on video spraying bear spray at U.S. Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police Department officers as they defended an entrance. Prosecutors say Manley also threw a metal rod at officers.

