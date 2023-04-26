Farewell to a beloved elder: Activists reflect on Belafonte

NEW YORK (AP) — Harry Belafonte, who died Tuesday at age 96, left behind generations of admirers and proteges. Although first known to many for his dedication to the Civil Rights Movement and his close friendship with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., he has continued to influence everyone from young protesters for social justice to celebrities seeking to make a difference beyond sports and entertainment. He was a village elder who mentored, prodded and sometimes scolded. “So many people have stepped into a legacy he helped create,” said David J. Johns, executive director of the National Black Justice Coalition.

