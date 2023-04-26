Family of man fatally struck by Boeheim agrees to settlement

NEW YORK (AP) — The family of a man who was fatally struck by a vehicle driven by former Syracuse University basketball coach Jim Boeheim in 2019 has agreed to settle a lawsuit against Boeheim and the university. According to court documents, Boeheim and the survivors of Jorge Jimenez have agreed to settle and have requested that terms of the settlement remain sealed. Jimenez was a passenger in a car that that skidded on Interstate 690 and hit a guardrail. Boeheim was driving home after a game when he swerved to avoid the car and hit Jimenez. Police said Boeheim wasn’t driving recklessly, and he faced no charges. Jimenez’s family filed a lawsuit against Boeheim and the university in 2020.

