Brazil judge orders temporary suspension of Telegram

SAO PAULO (AP) — A federal judge in Brazil on Wednesday ordered a temporary suspension of messaging app Telegram, citing the social media platform’s alleged failure to provide all information Federal Police requested on neo-Nazi chat groups. The move is regarded as part of the country’s push against a rise in school violence. The judge also increased the daily fine for non-compliance to 1 million reais (about $200,000). The development comes amid a wave of school attacks, which the federal government is striving to stamp out. Telegram’s press office didn’t immediately respond to an Associated Press email requesting comment regarding whether it was aware of the decision, and its communications with the Federal Police.

By MAURICIO SAVARESE and DAVID BILLER Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.