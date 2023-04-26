At least 60 bodies found in eastern Congo

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Local authorities in eastern Congo say at least 60 bodies have been discovered in several villages in North Kivu province. Officials said Wednesday that residents from Kashali and Kazaroho villages in Rutshuru territory were killed over several days by rebels from the M23 group. The M23 rebel group is largely made up of Congolese ethnic Tutsis. It rose to prominence 10 years ago when its fighters seized Goma which is eastern Congo’s largest city on the border with Rwanda. It derives its name from a March 23, 2009 peace deal which it accuses the Congo government of not implementing. The rebel group was dormant for nearly a decade before resurfacing more than a year ago.

