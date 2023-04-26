Argentina: A desperate search for a door as currency tumbles

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Antonela Massarelli desperately needed a front door for a new house she and her family will be moving into this weekend in a Buenos Aires suburb. The 29-year-old mother of two said she found one possibility Tuesday morning at about 20,000 pesos, but noted with exasperation that by the afternoon the price had gone up to more than 30,000. And store owners — faced with the possibility of a substantially higher cost to replace the door the next day — mostly didn’t want to sell. Her struggle to buy a door reflects the uncertainty in Argentina as its currency has sharply depreciated over the past week in the informal market, underlining the fragility of the economy ahead of October presidential elections.

