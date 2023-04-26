Alabama judge: No bond for suspects in Sweet 16 shooting

DADEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A judge on Wednesday ordered the three adult suspects to be jailed without bond as they await trial on murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting at a Sweet 16 birthday party that killed four in Alabama. District Judge Clayton Turner ordered 20-year-old Wilson Hill Jr., of Auburn; 20-year-old Johnny Brown, of Tuskegee; and 19-year-old Willie Brown Jr., also of Auburn, to be held without bond. Court records were not immediately available for the three juvenile defendants. The six are charged with four counts of reckless murder in connection with the April 15 shooting in Dadeville that killed four and injured 32 people.

