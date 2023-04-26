29 people abducted in Nigeria’s capital as attacks persist

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A government official says at least 29 people were abducted in Nigeria’s capital territory on Tuesday, the latest such attack by gunmen amid the West African nation’s persistent security challenges. Police were searching for the assailants around the village of Yewuti, which lies about 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the center of Abuja. According to Daniel Ishaku, an aide to the chairman of the Kwali area council, the attackers arrived in Yewuti and rounded up villagers, some of who had been attending a local ceremony. Abductions for ransom have been rampant in the capital territory over the past year.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.