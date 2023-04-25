Virginia man pleads guilty in turtle trafficking case

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man is pleading guilty to illegally trafficking wild turtles. Forty-one-year-old Stanlee Fazi of Louisa, Virginia, admitted Monday in federal court in Alexandria that he made nearly $13,000 over three years catching and selling turtles to customers across the U.S. Prosecutors say many were brokers who went on to sell the turtles to customers in Asia, where the animals are in demand as pets. Fazi sold primarily eastern box turtles, which can live for up to 100 years. In particular demand were “screamer” turtles, which have unusually colorful markings on their shells. Authorities say turtle poaching has increased in recent years as demand has increased.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.