Trump gets endorsed by Daines, GOP’s Senate campaign chief

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has gotten his highest-profile backing from a Senate Republican. Montana Sen. Steve Daines, chief of the Senate’s GOP fundraising arm, announced his endorsement of Trump on Monday night in a podcast hosted by Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. It’s Trump’s first endorsement from a Republican in Senate leadership. As chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, Daines is tasked with helping his party regain control of the chamber. Trump has been lining up congressional endorsements in an attempt to show a force of Republican support, as the GOP field continues to form.

