‘Share the Hope’ raises over $450,000 for French Hospital’s Hearst Cancer Resource Center

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The 14th Annual 'Share the Hope' event held on Apr. 1 at Hearst Ranch raised more than $450,000 for the Hearst Cancer Resource Center Endowment.

The endowment provides long term financial support for the Hearst Cancer Resource Center (HCRC) at French Hospital Medical Center (FHMC) in San Luis Obispo.

More than 180 guests enjoyed a champagne reception alongside the famous Neptune Pool at Hearst Castle followed by a dinner, live auction, and live music at the Hearst Ranch Dairy Barn.

The 'Share the Hope' event, hosted annually by Steve and Barbara Hearst has raised $4.4 million for French Hospital's HCRC since its inception in 2008.

“The generosity of the many donors who contributed to the HCRC during the event is overwhelming,” said FHMC President & CEO, Patrick Caster. “We are honored to offer these essential resources to educate and assist cancer patients at the Hearst Cancer Resource Center.”

To learn more about the cancer center which focuses on assisting cancer patients with their diagnoses regardless of their ability to pay, visit their website here.