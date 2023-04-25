Sen. Scott bill would fund armed officers in all US schools

Money earmarked for thousands of new IRS employees would be transferred to a grant program allowing schools nationwide to hire armed law enforcement personnel under legislation outlined Tuesday by U.S. Sen. Rick Scott of Florida. The School Guardian Act would take about $80 billion that Congress previously approved to expand the tax agency and spend it instead on efforts to deter and respond to school shootings such as the 2018 massacre in Parkland, Florida in which 17 people were killed. Parents of those victims said they support Scott’s bill. Scott, a Republican, first discussed the measure after the March 27 shooting at an elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee that claimed six lives, including three 9-year-old children.

