Russian spy intrigue fizzles as Hawaii stolen ID trial nears

U.S. prosecutors who introduced Russian spy intrigue into a case of a couple accused of living for decades in Hawaii under stolen identities are now saying they don’t want jurors to hear about the foreign uniforms the couple was photographed in. A U.S. judge granted the request, ruling that the uniforms are not relevant to the upcoming trial for charges including identity theft and passport fraud. Defense attorneys have said from the start those uniforms were worn once for fun. When the former U.S. defense contractor and his wife were arrested last year, prosecutors suggested the case was about more than just identity theft. A legal expert says it sounds like prosecutors overreacted.

