Prince William got ‘very large sum’ in phone hack settlement

LONDON (AP) — Court papers say Prince William quietly received “a very large sum of money” in a 2020 phone hacking settlement with the British newspaper arm of Rupert Murdoch’s media empire. The documents were aired Tuesday in one of his brother Prince Harry’s lawsuits against the British newspaper arm of Rupert Murdoch’s media empire. The papers say William, the heir to the British throne, quietly received a settlement in 2020 for phone hacking. The revelation came from Prince Harry’s lawyer in arguments about why Harry’s lawsuit against the publisher of The Sun and now-defunct News Of The World should not be thrown out.

