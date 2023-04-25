Mississippi jail escapee a suspect in killing, carjacking

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Authorities in Mississippi say a man who escaped from a jail over the weekend is suspected of killing a man and stealing his pickup truck in Jackson. Sixty-one-year-old Anthony Watts was shot and killed Monday night around 7 p.m. on Interstate 55. He had pulled over on the side of the road to help a man who had wrecked a motorcycle. Police say that man shot Watts several times and then stole his Red Dodge Ram. Police Chief James E. Davis says 22-year-old Dylan Arrington is a suspect in the shooting. Police say Arrington escaped from the Raymond Jail over the weekend. Watts’ truck was reportedly last seen heading south on I-55 in Terry, Mississippi.

