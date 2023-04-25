Judge mulls evidence for 3 of 6 in Alabama birthday shooting

DADEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama state investigator described a bloody and chaotic crime scene filled with bullet casings and other evidence after a shooting that killed four young people and injured dozens at a Sweet Sixteen birthday party. Six people have been charged with murder. Tuesday’s court hearing could determine if the three adults accused of last week’s shooting will be held without bond. Hearings will be held later for the three juvenile defendants. A judge did not immediately issue a ruling. Special Agent Jess Thornton of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said statements from the six defendants indicated all six were at the party and fired a gun.

