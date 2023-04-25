Japan’s Honda outlines global strategy for electric cars

TOKYO (AP) — Honda is gearing up for an electrification shift in North America with two models developed with General Motors going on sale next year, and a bigger EV with a new platform in 2025, a year earlier than initially announced. President Toshihiro Mibe outlined a sprawling set of initiatives intended to put Honda on the global EV map. In China, the world’s biggest EV market, Honda aims for 100% electric by 2035, ahead of other regions. Honda’s goal is to have all its models electric or fuel cell by 2040, producing more than 2 million EVs a year by 2030.

