New Washington gun law already faces federal court challenge

OLYMPIA Wash. (AP) — One of Washington state’s new gun laws are already facing a court challenge. Gov. Jay Inslee signed several bills Tuesday meant to prevent gun violence. One law would ban sales of dozens of types of semi-automatic rifles. Another would allow people whose family members die from gun violence to sue gun manufacturers or sellers in certain cases. The third bill requires gun buyers to show they’ve taken safety training and imposes a 10-day waiting period for all gun purchases. The Second Amendment Foundation and the Firearms Policy Coalition immediately filed a lawsuit challenging the sales bans, saying they infringe on the right for people to defend themselves.

By LISA BAUMANN and MANUEL VALDES Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.