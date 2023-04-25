China opposes Taiwan-US defense and military exchanges

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China has warned against continued U.S.-Taiwan cooperation, responding to reports that the U.S. military is sending officers to help train Taiwan’s counterparts and that a delegation of defense contractors would visiting the self-ruled island next week. The spokeswoman for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office told reporters in Beijing on Wednesday that China resolutely opposes any form of official or military contact between the U.S. and what it considers its territory. Taiwanese media reported this month that the U.S. had sent 200 military personnel, mostly Marines, to help train Taiwan troops. About 25 defense contractors also are visiting the island next week, hosted by the U.S.-Taiwan Business Council. China has flown fighter jets and bombers near Taiwan in an attempt to intimidate it.

