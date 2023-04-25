Bernie Sanders endorses Biden, rules out 2024 bid of his own

NEW YORK (AP) — Sen. Bernie Sanders says he is forgoing another presidential bid of his own and endorsing President Joe Biden’s reelection. The leading progressive was Biden’s chief rival in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary. He told The Associated Press on Tuesday shortly after Biden’s reelection announcement that he would “do everything I can to see the president is reelected.” He says Democrats should unite behind Biden to prevent “a Donald Trump or some other right-wing demagogue” from seizing the White House. He also discouraged any other high-profile progressive candidate from running against Biden.

