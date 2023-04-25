As sand miners prosper in Uganda, a vital lake basin suffers

LWERA WETLAND, Uganda (AP) — The Lwera wetland, stretching more than 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the Ugandan capital Kampala into the western interior, has long been worked over by sand miners, both legal and illegal, motivated by demand from the construction industry. Now, all known corporate operations within the wetland have authorization to be there, giving them a measure of legitimacy that’s frustrating environmental activists, local officials and others who say the mining activities must be stopped because they degrade the wetland. The National Environment Management Authority said companies that are found to be degrading the environment can face stiff financial penalties.

