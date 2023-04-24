Skip to Content
UN chief and West berate Russia’s top diplomat over Ukraine

By EDITH M. LEDERER
Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations chief and representatives from Western nations berated Russia’s top diplomat as he chaired a U.N. meeting. They accused Moscow of violating the U.N. Charter by attacking Ukraine and occupying part of its territory. Russia’s foreign minister responded by defending his country’s military action and accusing the U.S. and its allies of undercutting global diplomacy, the foundation of the United Nations, which was created to prevent a third world war. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said global collaboration is under the greatest strain since the creation of the United Nations in 1945 and the risks of conflict are at a historic high, pointing first and foremost to Ukraine.

The Associated Press

