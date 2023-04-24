Tennessee lawmakers who faced expulsion to visit White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday plans to welcome to the White House the three Tennessee lawmakers who faced expulsion for participating in gun control protests at their statehouse. The episode has turned the lawmakers, known as the “Tennessee three,” into Democratic heroes. Vice President Kamala Harris already visited Nashville earlier this month to show her support for them. The Republicans who control the Tennessee legislature called for expelling the three lawmakers because they disrupted House proceedings during the protest. Rep. Justin Pearson and Rep. Justin Jones were expelled, but Rep. Gloria Johnson was not. They’ve since been reinstated on an interim basis.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.