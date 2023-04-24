Syrian pro-government media say Israel shelled border town

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian pro-government say Israel has shelled targets in southern Syria, near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Reports from the pro-government Al-Watan newspaper and Sham FM radio say Israeli forces targeted the town of Talat Qars al-Nafl in Quneitra province early on Monday and that the artillery caused “material damage.” The reports didn’t mention any casualties. There was no comment from Israel. A Britain-based war monitor, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said the shelling targeted militias linked to the Lebanese militant Hezbollah group in Quneitra. Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on Iranian targets in government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, but rarely acknowledges them.

