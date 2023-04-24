Susan Rice, Biden’s top domestic policy adviser, departing

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s top domestic policy adviser, Susan Rice, is leaving next month. As director of the White House Domestic Policy Council, Rice had broad sway on the administration’s approach to health care, immigration and racial inequality. Biden on Monday praised Rice for her “steady leadership” and said there’s no one more “determined to get important things done for the American people.” Rice says she’s proud of the administration’s accomplishments. Rice was a longtime Democratic foreign policy expert who served as President Barack Obama’s national security adviser and U.N. ambassador. Rice worked closely with then-Vice President Biden in those roles and was on his short list to become his 2020 running mate.

