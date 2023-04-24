Off to foggy morning in most parts of region, slightly cooler temperatures, still mild
We are off to a foggy start on this Monday morning. Temperatures are slightly dropping throughout the region, but still mild enough to enjoy the day.
We are off to a foggy start on this Monday morning. Temperatures are slightly dropping throughout the region, but still mild enough to enjoy the day.
News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.