Quake damages hospital, sends Indonesians racing to highland

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A strong undersea earthquake has sent streams of people fleeing to higher ground in western Indonesia before the tsunami danger passed. Footage released by the disaster agency showed streams of people in a village on Mentawai Island fled to the highlands by foot and motorcycles under the rain in darkness, while some patients at the village’s hospital were evacuated to its yard as cracks showed in the facility’s floor. Some areas of West Sumatra and North Sumatra provinces ordered evacuations to higher ground. The disaster agency was still collecting information about damage.

